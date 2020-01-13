Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Invests $19.32 Million in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 343,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,323,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Timken at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Timken by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Timken by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,481,089.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick bought 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Insiders sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $57.20. 22,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,166. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Timken’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

