Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,543,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,517,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,669,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 69,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,276. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

