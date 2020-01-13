Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 352,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 553,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

