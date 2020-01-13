Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,392 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Darling Ingredients worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $19,813,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 51.2% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,727,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,361,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,518,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 424,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 399,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

