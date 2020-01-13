Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,398 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up about 2.3% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.33% of WEX worth $30,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WEX by 13.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $153.21 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.06 and its 200 day moving average is $204.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. WEX’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.67.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

