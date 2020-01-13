Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 630,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,995,000. Hillenbrand comprises approximately 1.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 1.00% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 41,743 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 431.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $31.99. 14,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

