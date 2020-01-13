Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teranga Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark currently has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of TSE TGZ opened at C$7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $776.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.37. Teranga Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$7.45.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

