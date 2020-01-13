Cormark Weighs in on AirBoss of America Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOS. CIBC upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$9.14 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$101.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.88 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Swartzman sold 50,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $553,000.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

