Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Cortex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, CoinBene, DDEX and Bithumb. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02326700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00185459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00122727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, CoinEx, DEx.top, UEX, DragonEX, Huobi, DDEX, CoinTiger, CoinBene, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.