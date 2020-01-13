Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.00.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.43. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$4.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.11.

Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

