Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Set at C$11.00 by TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) has been assigned a C$11.00 price objective by analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.00.

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$4.73 and a 1-year high of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.43.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

