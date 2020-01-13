Counterparty (XCP) Price Tops $1.31

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00015380 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a market cap of $3.42 million and $476.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.03312058 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00592031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000494 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,393 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.