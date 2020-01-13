Cream Reaches Market Capitalization of $51,791.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $51,791.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00050879 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00887228 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00196725 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004765 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00078042 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.