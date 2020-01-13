CREDIT (CREDIT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,504.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $146,488.00 and approximately $18,504.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00057644 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.