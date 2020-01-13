Credit Suisse Group Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $340.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ServiceNow from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.36.

NYSE NOW opened at $298.88 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $182.46 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average of $269.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,487 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,731. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

