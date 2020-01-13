Credit Suisse Group Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $170.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Splunk from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

SPLK stock opened at $155.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,702 shares of company stock worth $8,308,530 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Splunk by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

