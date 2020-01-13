Creditbit Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $11,134.00 and $18.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

