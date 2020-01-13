Credits (CS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $472,616.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Tidex and COSS. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $472,616.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Tidex, WazirX, COSS, Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

