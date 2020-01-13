Crh Plc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NYSE:CRH)

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for CRH in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRH. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

NYSE CRH opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. CRH has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in CRH by 38.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,120,000 after buying an additional 2,700,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CRH by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in CRH by 105,730.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRH by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

