Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires £152.25 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 3 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,075 ($66.76) per share, for a total transaction of £152.25 ($200.28).

LON CRDA traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,115 ($67.28). 219,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,980.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,854.08. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,801.92 ($63.17).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

