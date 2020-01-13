CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $142.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average is $137.43. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $104.22 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.59%.

In other news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

