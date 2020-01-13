Crown Price Hits $0.0399 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $951,049.00 and approximately $730.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,140.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.03265337 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00598070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,833,738 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Braziliex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

