CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley started coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.98 million, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. Insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the third quarter worth about $22,002,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 174.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 530.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 998,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 331.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 747,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter worth about $12,830,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

