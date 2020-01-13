CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $588,683.00 and approximately $3,244.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00489133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00088010 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00115934 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

