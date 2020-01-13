CryptoFranc One Day Volume Tops $1,109.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00012651 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bitfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $1,109.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.87 or 0.05865166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119047 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

