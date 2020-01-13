Cryptoindex.com 100 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,933.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $103,933.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00007223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.05968741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00114628 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

