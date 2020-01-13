Cube 24 Hour Volume Hits $139,031.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Cube token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CPDAX, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $139,031.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io.

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CPDAX, BitForex, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

