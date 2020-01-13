Cubiex (CBIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,003.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Cubiex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Cubiex has a total market cap of $278,559.00 and $1,003.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cubiex has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Cubiex Token Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,083,355 tokens. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

