Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPIX. ValuEngine lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

