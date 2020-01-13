Curecoin Price Tops $0.0335 on Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $818,266.00 and $1,474.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00626336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009328 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,396,135 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

