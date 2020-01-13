CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.73. 4,343,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.