Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $74.86 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

