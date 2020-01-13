Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

CYBR opened at $136.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.40. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $5,373,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 153,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 146,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

