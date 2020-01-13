Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock traded up $4.78 on Monday, reaching $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 794,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $74.86 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

