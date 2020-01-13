CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Huobi, CoinBene and OKEx. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00627058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000916 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00077651 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009373 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LBank, Bithumb, CoinBene, Huobi, BCEX, Zebpay, Bibox, Tokenomy, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, IDEX, Cobinhood and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

