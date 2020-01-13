CYBR Token (CYBR) Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One CYBR Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and IDEX. During the last week, CYBR Token has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. CYBR Token has a market capitalization of $391,466.00 and $272.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.05753389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00114823 BTC.

CYBR Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. The official message board for CYBR Token is medium.com/cybrtoken. The official website for CYBR Token is cybrtoken.io. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

CYBR Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYBR Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

