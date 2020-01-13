DA Davidson Comments on Morgan Stanley’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Shares of MS stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $52.47.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

