DA Davidson Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $375.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

AAPL opened at $310.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.66 and its 200-day moving average is $235.43. Apple has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $312.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

