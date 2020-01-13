Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 4.9% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.75. 101,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,419,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $103.98 and a 1-year high of $158.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

