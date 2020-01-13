DAOstack Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $4,110.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

