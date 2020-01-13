DATx (DATX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. DATx has a market capitalization of $292,591.00 and $158,477.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DATx has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One DATx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Rfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, IDEX, Rfinex, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

