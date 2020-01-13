DAV Coin (DAV) One Day Volume Tops $168,896.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $13.77 and $33.94. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $115,399.00 and $168,896.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00610330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00051598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000916 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00078920 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009990 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.