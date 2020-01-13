Decentraland (MANA) Reaches Market Cap of $33.84 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges including UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin and Upbit. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $33.84 million and $11.27 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Huobi, TOPBTC, DDEX, AirSwap, Kucoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DragonEX, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, UEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, BigONE, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Bibox, Gate.io, Liqui, IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

