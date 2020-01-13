Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $18,944.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $18,944.00 and approximately $32,498.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

