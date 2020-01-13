Decentralized Machine Learning Trading 45% Higher Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 45% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $58,263.00 and approximately $10,528.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning launched on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,015,447 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

