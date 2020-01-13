DeepBrain Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $108,022.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.44 million and $108,022.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Gate.io and LBank. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Switcheo Network, Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

