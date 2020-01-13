Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,619 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dell by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Dell during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Dell during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $387,949.74. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,645,665 shares of company stock worth $86,544,411. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

