Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 2.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.30. 5,454,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.