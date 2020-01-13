DeltaChain Market Capitalization Achieves $4,428.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $4,428.00 and $7.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00322154 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002411 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012425 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

