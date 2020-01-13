Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.97 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $488,430.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003976 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,159,945 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

